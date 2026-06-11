Richmond SailFest brings tall ships, live music and fireworks to the James River this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Tall ships will sail into Richmond Thursday and dock along the James River for the three‑day Richmond SailFest, June 12–14.

The free, family‑friendly festival held at Dock Street and the Intermediate Terminal near Rocketts Landing will feature ship tours, live music, history and art exhibits, cultural performances, food and craft beer, and "one of the largest fireworks shows the city has seen," according to organizers.

"These two events, Richmond SailFest and IllumiNATION, are two of our big signature festivals that are culminating celebrations around America 250,” said Sam Florer, director of public programs at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, during a recent appearance on Virginia This Morning. “This summer is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and our museum has been spending the past almost 10 years now building up to commemorate this once‑in‑a‑generation event.”

Richmond Sailfest 2026

Ships, tours and festivities

Richmond will host three tall ships as part of the wider Sail Virginia℠ 2026 gathering, which includes hundreds of vessels along the East Coast. Richmond is the farthest west any of the ships will travel.

Visitors can board and tour all three vessels with a free timed ticket, speak with crew members, and learn about maritime history.

Tickets for ship tours are required, and while advance reservations are sold out, a limited number will be released each morning of the festival on‑site and online.

Around the docks, music acts including No BS Brass, Bio Ritmo, Plunky & Oneness, Richmond Symphony, Garden Variety String Band, and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will provide entertainment throughout the weekend.

The festival will also host traveling exhibitions from VMHC, the VMFA Artmobile, living history displays, live printing demonstrations from Studio Two Three, and paddling experiences from RVA Paddlesports.

Traffic, parking and transit

Organizers expect several thousand attendees.

Limited parking will be available near the site, but visitors are encouraged to use the free GRTC Pulse bus, rideshare, or bike along the Virginia Capital Trail.

Free satellite parking will be offered at Main Street Station with Pulse bus access to the event.

The City of Richmond has issued a sound advisory for Thursday afternoon, June 11, warning residents that visiting ships will fire ceremonial cannons between 3–5 p.m. during their arrival.

Saturday night spectacular

On Saturday evening, June 13, the night will cap off with a massive fireworks display over the James River accompanied by 250 drones and music.

“It’s going to be a drone and light and fireworks show,” Florer said. “It’s a party on the water — a party for the whole family — and a great opportunity if folks are in Charlottesville and Goochland to see these ships without having to go down to Norfolk.”

IllumiNATION later this month

Richmond SailFest is the first of two major VMHC festivals marking America’s 250th anniversary.

IllumiNATION, set for June 25–28 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (425 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard), will feature nightly projection art on the museum’s façade, live performances, and interactive exhibits celebrating U.S. history.

For more information, visit VMHC250.com or call 804‑340‑1800.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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