This Richmond mom has witnessed shootings. Then community leaders showed up

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of organizations joined forces Friday to bring gun violence awareness resources directly to some of Richmond's most impacted neighborhoods as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

City leaders, faith organizations, and law enforcement gathered in Whitcomb Court for an initiative called Local Day Out, bringing food, gun locks, and conversations to families rather than waiting for residents to come to them.

For Tina Lawrence, the issue is deeply personal. Born and raised in Mosby Court, she said gun violence has left lasting scars on her family and community.

"I have lost a lot of friends, a lot of loved ones to gun violence. My children have lost a lot of loved ones and friends to gun violence. I've literally witnessed people get shot in front of me," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said gang violence remains one of her biggest concerns for the community.

She said events like Local Day Out give families hope that they are not facing the challenges alone.

"We need people to reach out to us and come together with us," Lawrence said.

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Richmond NAACP President James J.J. Minor said the initiative is about connecting in the community.

"We go places where a lot of folks are afraid to go. It's basically for awareness. If you see something, say something," Minor said.

Minor said keeping the conversation going is critical.

"It's important that we have ongoing conversations because you never know, trouble may knock on your door one day," Minor said.

"Put the guns down and let's help save some lives," Minor said.

The conversation continues Saturday, when Moms Demand Action and Virginians for Change will host a Wear Orange event at Hardywood Richmond from 1 to 3 p.m. to remember victims of gun violence and advocate for safer communities.

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