Richmond arts park receives 1-day trial run with live murals under Manchester Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed arts park in Richmond received a one-day trial run on Saturday as organizers tested the concept in real time under the Manchester Bridge.

City leaders gave the organizers pushing for the park the opportunity to showcase the idea. During the event, 10 artists designed vibrant murals while a DJ provided music throughout the evening.

The proposed artist-led park is designed to serve as an open space for public programming and community use.

If the trial run is deemed a success, the project, which has been in development for over three years, could move forward as a permanent park.

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