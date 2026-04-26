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Richmond arts park receives 1-day trial run with live murals under Manchester Bridge

City leaders gave organizers a one-day opportunity to test a proposed arts park under the Manchester Bridge. If successful, the three-year project could become a permanent community space.
City leaders gave organizers a one-day opportunity to test a proposed arts park under the Manchester Bridge. If successful, the three-year project could become a permanent community space.
Richmond arts park receives 1-day trial run with live murals under Manchester Bridge
Richmond arts park, Manchester Bridge, Richmond murals, community park, public programming, Richmond artists
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RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed arts park in Richmond received a one-day trial run on Saturday as organizers tested the concept in real time under the Manchester Bridge.

City leaders gave the organizers pushing for the park the opportunity to showcase the idea. During the event, 10 artists designed vibrant murals while a DJ provided music throughout the evening.

The proposed artist-led park is designed to serve as an open space for public programming and community use.

If the trial run is deemed a success, the project, which has been in development for over three years, could move forward as a permanent park.

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