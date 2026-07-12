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Real Life Industries launches Richmond workforce program

Modeled after Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, Real Life Industries will offer job training, paid work experience, and life coaching at the Fair Mount Center.
Real Life Industries has launched an East Coast workforce initiative in Richmond, modeled after Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.
Real Life Industries launches Richmond workforce program
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RICHMOND, Va. — Drawing inspiration from Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, Real Life has unveiled the East Coast version of that workforce initiative in Richmond on Thursday.

Real Life Industries will be based at the historic church at 1920 Fairmount, now known as the Fair Mount Center.

The initiative will combine classroom and on-the-job workforce training, paid work experiences through social enterprises, life coaching, and long-term support into a model designed to serve those who are often overlooked or underserved by the traditional workforce.

Real Life believes everyone deserves an opportunity to build a thriving future regardless of their past and that every good second chance deserves a pathway.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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