Real Life Industries launches Richmond workforce program

RICHMOND, Va. — Drawing inspiration from Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, Real Life has unveiled the East Coast version of that workforce initiative in Richmond on Thursday.

Real Life Industries will be based at the historic church at 1920 Fairmount, now known as the Fair Mount Center.

The initiative will combine classroom and on-the-job workforce training, paid work experiences through social enterprises, life coaching, and long-term support into a model designed to serve those who are often overlooked or underserved by the traditional workforce.

Real Life believes everyone deserves an opportunity to build a thriving future regardless of their past and that every good second chance deserves a pathway.