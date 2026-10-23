Prosecutors: Sen. Louise Lucas discussed parts of alleged scheme with other state lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va — Of the many allegations detailed in federal charging documents against Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), one of the most powerful lawmakers in Virginia, some involved conversations she allegedly had with other state lawmakers.

In those conversations, prosecutors alleged Lucas talked about some of the plans that were part of the scheme they have accused her of spearheading.

Federal prosecutors allege in part that Lucas used her position of power to influence marijuana legislation that would benefit herself and her family.

In one text she allegedly sent to a business partner in November 2025, she said in part, "I will be carrying the legislation as the Chief Co-patron. Yes, we can make a lot of money," but first, she said he should repay her before moving forward.

According to prosecutors, Lucas had previously paid that person, only referenced in court documents as an "unindicted co-conspirator," $750,000 for stake in a shell company that they would use to obtain a recreational marijuana license, which was not yet legal in Virginia.

In February 2026, Lucas allegedly called that person to discuss pending legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana and said, "This is our last chance at generational wealth ... I've got too old to not be greedy."

In March of 2026 is when the indictment documents make references to other state lawmakers, none of whom are named in court records.

In one phone call, Lucas allegedly told another legislator she needed to get a marijuana license because, "I got to get the money rolling in."

In another call, another legislator allegedly told Lucas the cannabis legislation would make sure "everything is on the up and up" to which Lucas allegedly said, "and make it legal because when I did it, it was obviously illegal."

And in another call, Lucas allegedly told two other lawmakers, "We trying to disqualify somebody until he pays me back my money," referring to the unindicted co-conspirator, according to court records.

CBS 6 reached out to Lucas' defense attorney asking who these other lawmakers were and if she disputed the validity or characterizations of these alleged conversations. We have not heard back.

VCU Political Science Professor Dr. John Aughenbaugh said the allegations raise larger questions about the public's trust in how the legislature operates.

“These are the kinds of fundamental democracy concerns that we citizens frequently have, which is, what goes on behind closed doors?” he said. "If this goes to trial, and some of these conversations are part of the testimony of that trial, we may end up seeing that the "Virginia way" of doing state government business looks really, really bad."

He added the allegations also raised questions about what the other lawmakers knew at the time, whether they reported any of it, and whether any of them were cooperating with law enforcement.

The indictment documents do not offer clear answers to those questions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.