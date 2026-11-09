Police identify man shot and killed outside Chippenham Hospital in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside Chippenham Hospital on Friday as Tony Martin, 35, of Richmond.

On Friday, November 6, around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a person shot, according to Richmond Police.

Police found Martin sitting in a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and hospital staff assisted in transporting him to the emergency room, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. People may also use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.