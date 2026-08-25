Plea hearing set for driver charged in death of Valentine museum director Bill Martin

RICHMOND, Va. — A plea hearing date has been set for this week for the driver charged in the death of longtime director of the Valentine museum Bill Martin.

Martin was struck and killed while walking in a Richmond crosswalk around noon on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Harry McCray, 38, of Moseley, faces three misdemeanor charges: failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, careless driving and infliction of death on a vulnerable road user, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

According to the Richmond Police Crash Team, McCray made a left turn from North 10th Street onto the eastbound lanes of East Broad Street and struck Martin while he was in the crosswalk. Police say McCray stayed at the scene.

Martin died from his injuries the following day.

McCray surrendered at the Richmond Justice Center in May following indictments by a grand jury.

McCray will appear for his plea hearing on Friday, Aug. 28.

Local News Valentine Museum mourns longtime director Bill Martin, killed in Richmond crash Cameron Thompson

Colleagues have described Martin as a deeply respected leader who was instrumental in telling the city's complex stories and supporting the broader arts community. He joined the museum in 1994.

CBS 6 reached out to Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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