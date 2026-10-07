Phish plays first Richmond show in over 30 years; fans celebrate band's return with food and fun

RICHMOND, Va. — Phish performed its first Richmond show in more than 30 years Tuesday night, playing the first of two sold-out concerts at Allianz Amphitheater.

The band last played in Richmond at the Classic Amphitheater during the Summer 1994 tour. While individual band members performed in Richmond over the years with their side projects, the full band had not returned to the city in more than three decades.

"It's good to be back here. It's been too long," Phish co-founder Trey Anastasio said following the band's second song of the night, "Free."

John Crouch Phish performs in Richmond, Va. on Oct 6, 2026.

Anastasio, who doesn't always address the audience at a Phish concert, spoke again just before the encore.

"It's really a thrill for us to be here in Richmond," Anastasio said. "We used to play here a lot. And then, all of a sudden, we didn't, which sucked. And it really means a lot to us to be back here. So thank you for welcoming us."

The encore, "Joy," was perhaps picked as both a reflection of the band's feelings about their Richmond return and most certainly described the emotions felt by Richmond-area Phish fans, some of whom have waited a lifetime for a hometown show.

"When I found out they were coming to Richmond, I knew I had to celebrate them," Richmond restaurant owner and Phish fan Chris Staples said.

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Staples created a Phish-themed pre-show party at his Toast restaurant location near CarMax Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, a few miles from the venue.

"We're doing a bunch of Phish inspired drinks and cocktails," Staples said. "You can party with us before the concert starts, and then I have a big bus coming at 5:45 to take everybody down for free, get them down there safely."

Phish fan Erin McDermott traveled from Maine to see the band in Richmond.

"I'm so freaking pumped," McDermott said while sitting at the Toast bar. "Just all these people, really good vibes, just enjoying music, walking around, making connections, and so all the people and the connections is one of the things I love about it."

Sitting next to McDermott was first-time Phish fan Katie Brown Baruch.

WTVR Katie Brown Baruch (left) and Erin McDermott

"I have never been to this type of music show before," Brown Baruch said.

Brown Baruch wasn't planning to see Phish in Richmond, but plans changed when friends offered her a ticket.

"We call that a miracle," McDermott said, "when you get gifted tickets and get invited to a show."

"[Tickets] sold out really quickly, so the fact that we were told this morning, you know, and they chose us, me and my husband, to go, I was like I can't say no to that," Brown Baruch said.

Closer to the downtown Richmond venue, a pop-up market sprouted in a parking lot near Cary and 3rd Streets, where vendors from Richmond and around the country set up tents to sell food, clothing, jewelry and other collectibles.

Taylor Grubb Phish fans create pop-up markets known as Shakedown in parking lots outside concert venues.

Staples summed up what compels so many fans to travel from city to city to catch the next Phish show.

"It's the magic of these four guys getting together and creating a unique and original show every time. It really is special," Staples said before catching a free bus ride to the show. "If you've never seen it before, I think you can just show up and experience that in a very organic way."

WTVR

Phish performs the second of two sold-out shows Wednesday night at Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond.