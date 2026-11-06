Packed SCC hearing draws strong opinions over proposed Energy merger

RICHMOND, Va. — A packed room of Virginians voiced strong opinions Thursday over the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy, as state regulators heard directly from the public ahead of their decision on the deal.

For roughly three hours, people lined up to address the three State Corporation Commission judges who will ultimately decide whether the proposed merger moves forward.

Nearly every seat was filled, with additional attendees directed to an overflow room.

Some speakers argued the merger would help Dominion meet Virginia's growing energy demands.

"Virginia is growing and our energy system must grow with it," one attendee told commissioners.

Another attendee said the proposed combination represents "an opportunity to position Dominion for the future while supporting its ability to meet Virginians' evolving energy needs."

Several supporters who spoke during the hearing said they were former employees.

But many who stepped up to the microphone strongly opposed the deal.

"This merger is a recipe for disaster," one attendee said.

For several speakers, the biggest concern was what the merger could ultimately mean for customers' monthly electric bills.

"There's deep concern that monthly energy bills for Virginia families will increase," one attendee said.

Another attendee told commissioners her own electric bill had already increased.

"My electric bill has already risen 15% in the last year alone," she said. "I am deeply concerned about the impact on ratepayers, on the community."

Speakers also raised concerns about Commission Chair Kelsey Bagot, who previously worked as a senior attorney for NextEra. Bagot has declined to step aside from the case after calls for her recusal over what critics described as a conflict of interest.

Others told regulators that if they do approve the merger, they should require protections for Dominion customers.

"My request is, if you can, reject this deal, and if you can't or won't, then please require binding protections for ratepayers, a firewall from NextEra's other businesses," one attendee said.

The testimony heard in the room represents only a portion of the public response to the proposed merger. Commissioners said they have received at least 2,400 written comments and expect more.

"We understand the significance of this proceeding and we take our responsibility very seriously," Commissioner Jehmal T. Hudson said. "So to everyone for participating today, thank you for being part of the process, thank you for taking the time to make your voice heard and thank you for helping the commission better understand the perspective of those we serve."

The public will have until Nov. 12 to submit written comments.

The SCC's evidentiary hearing is scheduled to begin Nov. 17, when intervenors will have an opportunity to present their positions on the proposed acquisition.

Commissioners face a Jan. 11 deadline to make a decision.



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