Oak Grove hands out 350 book bags to Richmond families 'to put people first'

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 350 families on Richmond's Southside walked away with free school supplies Saturday, thanks to a community back-to-school drive in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

The event distributed 350 filled book bags and a table of additional school supplies — all of which were gone by the end of the day. Organizers also distributed about 800 pounds of household items, drinks, and other goods through a partnership with the Southside Amazon distribution center.

Charles Snellings, with the Oak Grove Neighborhood Association, said the event was about more than just supplies. He recalled a moment from last year that stayed with him.

"When a mom had the book bag in her hand with her small kid, she went into tears because, you know, school supplies, inflation, all of those things — some families in South Side are determining are they gonna pay an electric bill or buy school supplies, and that's sad. And that's when civic groups and civic organizations can come in and kind of meet that gap," Snellings said.

Snellings said Oak Grove is a resource desert. The association, now about 16 months old, is working to change that

"South Oak Grove itself is a desert for food, resources — our neighborhood kids kind of go to the next neighborhood over for school, and so this is just a way to really show that we're investing in our students," Snellings said.

The Oak Grove Neighborhood Association partnered with the Latino Civic Association to reach the neighborhood's large Spanish-speaking community.

Yameli Carpio with the Latino Civic Association said the partnership is making a real difference.

"They need to choose between paying a bill or school supplies. So this event is really important for our kids and our community," Carpio said.

About 20 city offices and nonprofits were also on hand to connect residents with services they may not know are available to them.

Snellings said the ultimate goal is simple.

"To put people first — that's our whole tagline," Snellings said.

The Oak Grove Neighborhood Association plans to make the back-to-school drive an annual event, alongside its egg hunt and holiday reception. The organization is also planning an outdoor movie this fall — the first at the neighborhood playground since the 1960s.

Those interested in getting involved or receiving support can reach the Oak Grove Neighborhood Association at OakGroveRVA@gmail.com or on social media at Oak Grove RVA. The Latino Civic Association will hold its next meeting on Sept. 18 at Sosa Plaza Community Center.