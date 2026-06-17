Hardywood co-founder reopens North End juice bar, Richmond chef Jason Alley will help craft menu

RICHMOND, Va. — A family behind Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and a prolific Richmond restaurateur are bringing new life to a beloved neighborhood juice bar.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery co-founder Patrick Murtaugh and his wife Stephanie Murtaugh have purchased and reopened North End, a juice bar on Cleveland Street in Richmond's Museum District.

The Murtaughs tapped Richmond chef Jason Alley, whose restaurants Comfort and Pasture helped usher in a golden age of Richmond's dining scene in the early 2000s, to help shape the menu.

Popular smoothies, bowls and other menu items from the previous North End Juice Co. will remain on the new menu. The Murtaughs also plan to add new items, breakfast burritos and a "draft" beverage.

"Pat's always creating," Stephanie said in a statement posted on the North End website. "Whether it's brewing beer, making sourdough at home, custom syrups, experimenting with recipes, or thinking through flavors, that creative drive has always been there. This feels like a new chapter of that — creating something everyday, approachable, and community-focused."

Chad Williams/Creative Visual Design Patrick and Stephanie Murtaugh at North End in Richmond, Va.

The Murtaughs said they used to live in the neighborhood and know how much the location meant to the community.

"We've loved the outpouring of support from people sharing what North End meant to them," Patrick said in a statement. "Notes under the door, stories from regulars, memories tied to this place — we felt that too. We wanted to bring it back in a way that honors what people loved while creating something our own family would want to visit every week."

North End is currently in its soft opening phase, with an official opening scheduled for June 20. The walk-up window is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

The Murtaughs plan to open a space for indoor seating later this year.

The former North End Juice Co. closed last fall, after nearly a decade in business, amid a dispute between employees and the previous ownership.



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