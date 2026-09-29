Richmond police seek suspect in North Avenue vape shop homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are looking for a possible suspect after an employee was found shot to death at a vape shop on the city's North Side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a store in the 4200 block of North Avenue near Moss Side around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a worker down and unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Abidine Boye of Richmond.

Crime Insider sources described the shooting as like an "execution."

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Division are investigating. Police have released two photos of a possible suspect and are asking the public to help identify and locate him.

Richmond Police

Anyone with information about this homicide or the identity of the male in the photos is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.