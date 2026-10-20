Richmond rolls out Trust Policy to protect residents' privacy regardless of immigration status

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula on Monday began rolling out guidelines for the city’s Trust Policy, which establishes how city employees interact with residents and handle their personal information, regardless of their status as a legal or undocumented immigrant.

The policy, first proposed in January, aims to protect residents’ privacy and build trust in local government by ensuring people can access city services, while feeling safe and welcome in their community.

“This policy is about trust, specifically making sure that every Richmond resident, regardless of immigration status, can access city services without fear,” Avula said.

The policy builds on a resolution introduced by City Councilwoman Nicole Jones and adopted by Richmond City Council. It establishes consistent guidelines for city employees regarding confidentiality, access to sensitive records and the disclosure of immigration-related information when required by law, court order or warrant.

“It lets them know that their personal information will be protected, that our Richmond Police Department will not act as immigration enforcement officers, that city agencies will not be used to assist federal civil immigration enforcement,” Avula said.

Over the past several months, city leaders have worked with department directors, civil rights organizations, public safety officials and local immigrants to hear concerns and develop implementation guidelines.

Djakaria Konate, president of the African Community Network and a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Army, called the policy long overdue.

“Many immigrants are hardworking, decent individuals. They are nurses, physicians, engineers, construction workers and farm workers,” Konate said. “Yet many of us live in fear and anxiety today.”

Carolina Luna, District 9 president of the Latinx Civic Association, said becoming a U.S. citizen in 2017 was a proud milestone, but she remains concerned about immigrants who are still building lives in the United States without legal status.

Avula said Richmond residents should be able to access services such as public health programs, housing assistance, schools and emergency services without fear of their personal information being shared.

“When I took office, I made a commitment that Richmond would be a city where every resident feels welcome, valued, and safe,” Avula said.

The policy does not prevent the city from complying with federal and state laws. Residents may still be asked about their immigration status when applying for federal assistance, Avula said.

“I hope we are threading the needle by saying, ‘We’re going to comply with the laws of the land, but we’re going to do everything we can to support our residents,’” Avula said.

Under the policy, city employees may not request, access or disclose certain personal information unless authorized or required by law and city policy. City personnel and resources also may not be used to assist federal civil immigration enforcement except when required by law.

The guidelines prohibit city employees from threatening, coercing or denying services to people based on their actual or perceived citizenship or immigration status. Richmond police officers will not serve as federal immigration enforcement officers.

The administration will also establish guidance, training and accountability requirements for city departments and its more than 4,000 employees with a goal of full implementation by the end of the year.

The policy is also being translated into seven languages: Spanish, French, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Brazilian Portuguese.



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