Man charged after Richmond man stabbed to death in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield man has been charged in a fatal stabbing in Richmond's Gilpin Court last month, according to RPD.

The stabbing happened in an alley in the 1300 block of Saint Peter's Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Crime Insider sources said a fight between two men preceded the stabbing. The victim, 63-year-old Richmond man James West, was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Nathaniel Walters four days after the incident. Detectives, through coordination with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, presented evidence to a grand jury last week.

Walters was indicted and charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with further information should call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond Richmond Police identify man stabbed to death in Gilpin Court WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

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