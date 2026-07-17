Man stabbed to death in Gilpin Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The stabbing happened in an alley in the 1300 block of Saint Peter's Street. Sources said a fight between two men preceded the stabbing. The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police Chief Rick Edwards arrived on scene around 11 p.m., along with major crimes detectives, who were observed searching trash cans for evidence.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone in the area who heard anything or saw anything suspicious to call the anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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