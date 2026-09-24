Richmond teams distribute naloxone kits on National Save a Life Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday marked National Save a Life Day, where health advocates encourage people to learn about how to reverse an opioid drug overdose and equip them with naloxone kits and several teams were out in Richmond taking part.

"Each one is planning on visiting at least 30 vendors, small businesses, nonprofit partners, fire stations, police stations," said Robyn Hantelman, a Peer Recovery Specialist with the Richmond Ambulance Authority. "Just trying to get the word out and give away the boxes to as many people as we can."

Hantelman is also the statewide coordinator for the day and said they had over 70 events planned.

"Even just today, we've had people who said, 'Oh, we're so glad you're here.' Just about an hour ago, we had someone who said, 'We just used our last supply, and you're right on time.'," Hantelman added. "So there are people who have received this before in previous years from various sources here in the city."

Among the stores that Hantelman's team visited was Metro Sound & Music on Broad Street, where she explained how to administer naloxone to the store's assistant manager Tommy Williams.

"It was a learning experience and I think what they're doing is a good thing," said Williams. He added that while he has never seen someone in active overdose, he appreciated what the group was doing. "It's a good value. It's going to help the community. It's going to help save lives."

Hantelman knows firsthand the dangers of substance use and overdosing, having experienced it herself, but is now nearly nine years sober and helps others when they are ready through her work with RAA.

"I'm grateful that they were able to give me my second chance. So now I'm happy to be able to give someone else theirs as well."

WTVR

After drug overdose deaths peaked in Virginia over the COVID-19 years (reaching 2,669 deaths in 2021, driven by fentanyl), the numbers have been trending downward since with 2025 seeing 1,400 deaths.

In a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the first quarter of 2026, Virginia saw 337 deaths in the first quarter and the report predicts there should be 1,401 deaths in all of 2026.

A similar trend has been seen in the number of Virginians visiting the emergency room for overdoses. The Virginia Department of Health's dashboard shows visits peaked at 65.1 per 10,000 visits in 2021. That number had dropped to 41.6 in 2025. The rate sits at 40.3 through the first eight months of 2026.

Hantelman attributes the decreases to several factors, including the efforts to get naloxone out to the public and added the Richmond Opioid Task Force also hands out test strips to users to check for potentially dangerous substances.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority said if you or your business would like a naloxone kit or need a refill you can reach out to their office and they will connect you.

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