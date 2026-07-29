2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south near Hermitage Road

RICHMOND, Va. — Lanes have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic for miles on Interstate 95 south in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash near Hermitage Road (mile marker 78.6) involved a tractor-trailer hauling vehicles, a work van, and two passenger vehicles. Two people were injured, and one was transported for medical treatment.

The crash closed two lanes of the interstate, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation. The incident is under investigation.



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