Motorcycle clubs give Richmond kids a safe and fun Halloween: 'It's better together'

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of motorcycle clubs came together in Richmond this weekend with one goal: giving kids a safe and fun Halloween.

The Lady Unity Rydaz Motorcycle Club hosted its fourth annual Trunk or Treat on Mechanicsville Turnpike. About 40 clubs took part, handing out candy and giving families a safe place to celebrate.

Erica Williams, with the Lady Unity Rydaz, said the group wanted to create a safe spot for kids away from the busy streets.

"Out in the street there's so much going on, so we figured we'd just put it in the parking lot and we all come together," Williams said. "The kids will be safe, and we know where everybody is at, and just make it fun."

Williams said the motorcycle club community comes together quickly when there's a chance to help.

"One thing about the MC community, when we send out a blast, everybody gets together, so it's a blessing," Williams said.

She said clubs from across the area joined in, and no one had to pay to take part.

"We all come out of our pocket, each club, and we put together," Williams said.

For Williams, the event is about giving back.

"It's about the community. That's what we do as social clubs and motorcycle clubs. We give back to the community," Williams said.

The kids seemed to agree on why the day was worth it. When asked why she came, 2nd-grader Heiress Greene had a simple answer.

"Because we get candy," Greene said.

The club says more community events are on the way. Williams said the group plans to bring everyone together again for Easter.

"It's better together," Williams said.