Possible mold found at 2 more Richmond schools: 'Almost like the water crisis all over again'

RICHMOND, Va. — Barack Obama Elementary School students began their delayed school year Thursday at a temporary location — as mold remediation continues inside the building and two other Richmond schools are now dealing with potential mold issues of their own.

Students arrived at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center for what officials have dubbed "Educare," a temporary learning arrangement made necessary by mold discovered in several rooms at Obama Elementary. Officials have blamed the issue on HVAC problems and a moist pipe in a supply closet.

Parent Ashley Brewer said the drop-off went smoothly — but the circumstances were not what families had hoped for.

"We, as parents, felt a little robbed, I guess, of the first day experience with everyone else," Brewer said. "I've been very impressed with how they're handling the drop-off and everything. It felt very smooth."

Parent Alonza Bland Jr. said his daughter was ready to get back to her friends.

"She's excited with this new pivot, so she can get to see her friends again," Bland said.

'We felt a little robbed of the first day experience': Obama Elementary students start school at temporary site Mold found at 2 more Richmond elementary schools: 'Almost like the water crisis all over again'

In an update to parents Thursday, Superintendent Jason Kamras said crews completed deep cleaning on the top floor and finished air quality testing Thursday night. The aim is to complete all cleaning by Saturday, followed by more air quality tests. Initial tests have already cleared the auditorium and one basement room, and humidity levels within the school remain within federal guidelines except for one area, which is receiving additional dehumidifiers. A return date to Obama has not been announced.

Brewer said the situation has drawn comparisons to another Richmond crisis.

"My husband was actually saying, with how all this has been with the testing and things, that it's almost kind of been giving Richmond water crisis all over again," Brewer said.

Mold found at 2 more Richmond elementary schools: 'Almost like the water crisis all over again'

The mold situation at Obama is not isolated. School officials at Francis McClenney and Bellevue elementaries have also sent letters to families after a possible mold or dirt substance was found in some classroom closets at both schools. Licensed mold remediation specialists have inspected both buildings and recommended specialized treatment. That treatment is set to begin at McClenney on Friday and at Bellevue on Saturday. Teachers and students at both schools have been moved to other rooms until cleaning is complete and testing confirms it is safe to return. Return dates have not been announced for either school.

Parents CBS 6 spoke with Thursday said they fully support the staff at Obama and that the disruption highlights a need for more dedicated funding for school maintenance.

"We definitely should need to find funds to finance our schools because education is very important," Bland said. "Great principal, a lot of good teachers. My daughters thrive there, so I'm very hopeful that they can get the building back open."

Some Obama Elementary parents have launched a fundraiser to help teachers replace classroom items that may have been discarded because of the mold issues. Click here to view the fundraiser.