Richmond first responders train for mass casualty event at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of first responders, volunteers and hospital staff from across the Richmond region took part in a full-scale mass casualty training exercise Wednesday at VCU's Siegel Center.

The exercise simulated a bleacher collapse during a hypothetical basketball game between the VCU Rams and the University of Richmond Spiders, resulting in dozens of simulated injuries and deaths.

John Venuti, Associate Vice President of Emergency Services at VCU, said the exercise reflects a core principle driving the effort.

"Bad things happen everywhere. We hope something bad never happens here at VCU, but hope is not a strategy," Venuti said.

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The training focused on evacuation protocols, triage procedures and patient transport to local hospitals, putting stress on both first responders and hospital systems simultaneously.

"Working on evacuation protocols for the Siegel Center, and we're also putting stress on the first responders and hospital systems with triaging and transporting patients, we're actually transporting patients to the local hospitals," Venuti said.

Richmond Fire Department Deputy Chief Rodney Epps said the exercise offered a rare opportunity.

"It's a good opportunity for us that we wouldn't get normally," Epps said.

Officials said the exercise also tested how well different agencies work together under a unified command structure. VCU Police Department Chief Clarence Hunter said communication has historically been a weak point in multi-agency responses.

"One of the things that we have seen historically in law enforcement is that the breakdown happens at the communication point, correct radio channel. Do we have a established place for a unified command where we can bring everybody together and operate under one umbrella, with all resources being guided from one central location?" Hunter said.

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Clipboard-carrying evaluators were embedded throughout the exercise, taking note of what worked, what didn't and where improvements are needed.

Venuti said the review process is just beginning.

"Yeah, we're going to be in the film room," Venuti said.

Epps said the debrief will likely surface areas for improvement in command structure.

"We'll probably identify some command structure things that we probably need to make more intact after this one, making sure that we have the upper level management helping those who are on the ground, the boots on the ground, do their job a little bit better," Epps said.

A second round of exercises is planned for Friday, using the same scenario but focusing on a broader operational response — including keeping other parts of the campus running and setting up a reunification center.