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Developer wants to turn city-owned dump site into Richmond park; but first a major clean up

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Richmond BizSense
An abandoned boat is among the junk that has piled up on the city-owned parcel across Bainbridge Street from the under-construction Hues City View building.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A plot of city-owned land in Manchester that over years has become a veritable dumping ground of trash, discarded vehicles – even a boat – is prompting residents in the neighborhood, and an adjacent developer, to take matters into their own hands.

Neighborhood association Manchester Alliance is leading a community cleanup event Saturday with a team from local development firm Thalhimer Realty Partners, property management arm Thalhimer Multifamily and environmental group Keep Virginia Cozy. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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