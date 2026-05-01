Developer wants to turn city-owned dump site into Richmond park; but first a major clean up

RICHMOND, Va. -- A plot of city-owned land in Manchester that over years has become a veritable dumping ground of trash, discarded vehicles – even a boat – is prompting residents in the neighborhood, and an adjacent developer, to take matters into their own hands.

Neighborhood association Manchester Alliance is leading a community cleanup event Saturday with a team from local development firm Thalhimer Realty Partners, property management arm Thalhimer Multifamily and environmental group Keep Virginia Cozy. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.