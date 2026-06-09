Man shot and injured near Richmond church, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot near a church in Richmond's East End on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the shooting happened near the intersection of X and 22nd streets, not far from St. Peter's Episcopal Church, around 2:30 p.m.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Crime Insider sources say more than two dozen rounds of ammunition were recovered.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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