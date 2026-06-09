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Man shot and injured near Richmond church, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather for Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot near a church in Richmond's East End on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the shooting happened near the intersection of X and 22nd streets, not far from St. Peter's Episcopal Church, around 2:30 p.m.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Crime Insider sources say more than two dozen rounds of ammunition were recovered.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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