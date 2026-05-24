Man seriously injured in Richmond was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Richmond's East End on Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 19th Street around 7:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. That is not far from Luck's Field Community Center.

The victim, who sources said was shot multiple times, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the suspect in this case is known to police.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes division are working the case, according to sources.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.