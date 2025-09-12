Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside the new Luck's Field Community Center: Recreation meets emergency response

Luck's Field Community Center on U Street will serve as both recreational facility and emergency response building
East end celebrates opening of new $20 million multi-purpose community center
RICHMOND, Va. — A ceremony marked the opening of the Luck's Field Community Center on U Street in Richmond's East End on Friday.

The 30,000-square-foot facility that will serve multiple purposes for the community. Beyond functioning as a standard community center, the building is designed to serve as an emergency response facility that can provide shelter during severe weather or serve as a vaccination site during public health emergencies like the pandemic.

"This has been an incredible afternoon opening up a brand new community center for the East End community. This has been years in the making and so to see all of the hard work and community input and partnership that's gone into opening this incredible facility," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said. "It's a huge win for the East End, it's a huge win for our city. This is really a place where people will come together for health and well-being, for community connection and a picture of things to come."

The $20 million center was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and offers numerous amenities for residents.

Community members will have access to several indoor and outdoor basketball courts, study rooms, a multimedia library, teaching kitchen and a rooftop garden.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

