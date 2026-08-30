Man critically injured in Richmond seafood shack shooting made it to firehouse, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — The critically injured man who showed up at a Southside fire station for help Saturday was shot at a seafood shack, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Richmond Police were called to investigate after the victim arrived at Fire Station 22 off Broad Rock Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. officials said.
Sources said the man was shot a few miles away at a seafood shack on Richmond Highway before making his way to the fire station.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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