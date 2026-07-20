Richmond man charged in fatal Southside apartment shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man faces charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Richmond apartment complex earlier this month.

Richmond Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Lonray Banks, Jr.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Officers found Banks with a gunshot wound, down and unresponsive in the breezeway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 20-year-old Davon Rush on Friday, July 17. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app is also available. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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