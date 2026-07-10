Remembering Little Bear: Maymont mourns loss of beloved black bear

RICHMOND, Va. — Maymont is mourning the loss of one of their beloved black bears. Little Bear, also known as Phoenix, was humanely euthanized Friday due to illness.

Little Bear had a form of congenital dwarfism and hormonal complications akin to Addison's disease. He required specialized care from attending veterinarians since he arrived at Maymont in 2006.

The park says his symptoms were successfully monitored and managed for two decades. Over the last few years, Little Bear started showing increasing signs of arthritis. Over the past week, his symptoms worsened and he showed no interest in food.

Staff and veterinarians took additional measures, but ultimately, attending veterinarians determined his condition was deteriorating beyond the point of further treatment.

“Little Bear inspired us all with his good-natured friendliness and we feel privileged to have been able to care for him for 20 years,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont President and CEO. “We provided him with a home, and he provided us with purpose and joy. We will remember him for his resilience despite all of his health challenges.”

WTVR, courtesy of Maymont Park. Photo taken by Robert Llwellyn.

“Little Bear was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Neel, Senior Manager of Zoology. “Whether you've worked with him for years or just met him for the first time, he was happy to see you and greeted you like a long-lost friend, particularly if you had treats.”

Little Bear's death comes just weeks after Maymont celebrated the 20th anniversary of his "gotcha" day in May, with a special treat of his favorite foods.

“He was an incredible teacher through the years and helped so many keepers develop their skills. Little Bear kept his caretakers thinking, learning and growing,” Maymont's animal behavior consultant Anaka Nazareth added. “But most of all, Little Bear kept us loving. In a world where being different can be challenging, Little Bear gave us so many reasons to celebrate just how special our special bear was.”

Little Bear was born in 2005 and found as an orphaned young cub by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources in Roanoke. He was undernourished and not expected to live long in the wild, so he came to Maymont as a yearling in 2006.

His companion, Big Bear, also known as Midnight, remains in good health at Maymont.

Email tributes or memories of Little Bear to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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