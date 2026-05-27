Richmond library kicks off summer reading with RippleCon

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program with a mini comic convention.

RippleCon will feature gaming tournaments and a cosplay contest with cash prizes. Fans can also meet voice actors from video games like Guardians of the Galaxy and Baldur's Gate. The event is scheduled for June 6.

The event comes as new research shows daily reading is the biggest key to keeping kids mentally sharp over the summer. Experts say just 20 minutes of reading a day is the industry standard and helps prevent the skills learned at school from fading over the summer break. Creating a daily habit keeps children engaged.

But it doesn't have to be a strict bedtime routine with a book. Families can point out text wherever they see it — visiting the library, visiting museums, and other activities that keep kids engaged over the summer.

Practicing singing and music also helps, because rhythm is part of language. Families can play the ABC game in the car by reading signs, or use a recipe while cooking.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.