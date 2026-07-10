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2 people plead guilty to robbing Richmond letter carrier in 2023

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 10, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Two people pleaded guilty to robbing a United States Postal Services letter carrier in 2023, according to a news release from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Deangelo Harris, 23, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery on June 24, and Demarih Lockhart, 22, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on July 7.

The investigation found that on July 7, 2023, Harris drove Lockhart to Limerick Drive in Richmond to rob a letter carrier.

When the letter carrier, who had parked on the street, returned to her mail truck, Lockhart exited the vehicle wearing a ski mask, pulled out a gun and demanded her postal keys.

Both Harris and Lockhart were remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals and will be sentenced in October 2026.

“The safety and security of Postal Service employees and customers are the first priorities of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Damon Wood, inspector in charge of the Postal Inspection Service’s Washington Division. “Postal inspectors were relentless in following this investigation through to deliver justice for our colleague.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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