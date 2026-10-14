Richmond police report drop in murders, shootings despite slight rise in overall crime

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police say the city is continuing to see encouraging public safety trends, even as overall crime remains slightly higher than it was a year ago.

According to third-quarter crime data, murders in Richmond are down 24% compared to the same period last year, while nonfatal shootings have decreased 15%.

Police Chief Rick Edwards said the numbers indicate the city is moving in the right direction. He credited part of the improvement to the city's Safe Summer initiative, noting Richmond went about 32 consecutive days this summer without a single homicide.

While violent crime increased 1% overall, Edwards said much of that rise can be attributed to a 58% increase in aggravated domestic assault cases. He said the jump is linked to a new state law that expanded what offenses fall under the aggravated assault category.

Property crime trends also shifted during the first nine months of the year. Shoplifting has surpassed motor vehicle theft as the most frequently reported crime in Richmond, increasing 21% year to date compared with last year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.