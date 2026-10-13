Avula explains decision not to renew Flock contract in Richmond as police chief reports drop in murders

RICHMOND, Va. — Chief Rick Edwards said the city is seeing significant reductions in several categories of violent crime, crediting targeted enforcement and partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.

During a third-quarter crime briefing at the Richmond Police Academy Tuesday morning, Edwards highlighted the department’s Safe Summer Initiative, which ran from May 22 through September 7 and focused on 13 gun violence hotspots across Richmond, many in the East End and Southside.

The initiative resulted in 231 felony arrests, 96 misdemeanor arrests, 192 warrants served and 213 firearms seized. Officers also issued more than 1,000 traffic summonses and executed 71 search warrants.

Edwards said the results reflect officers being deployed to the right places at the right times.

“We had a 32-day retreat for murder. 32 days in the summer where we did not have one murder, which is really significant. We've only had that a few times over the last 10 years, and it's always been the winter months. This happened in the summer when people were out, when people were enjoying our city,” he said. “Part of that is because of the sheer amount of illegal firearms that have been taken off the street this summer.”

Year-to-date through the third quarter, Richmond’s murder rate is down 24% compared to the same time last year (from 45 in 2025 to 34 in 2026). Non-fatal shootings are down 15% (from 128 in 2025 to 109 in 2026), commercial robberies have dropped 30% (from 50 in 2025 to 35 in 2026) and robberies of individuals are down 27% (from 155 in 2025 to 113 in 2026).

However, aggravated assaults are up 1%, while domestic violence increased from 118 cases in 2025 to 187 investigations in 2026.

"We're also seeing an increase in simple simple domestic assaults, and it's a jump in many ways we believe because of the law change," Edwards said. "On July 1, 2026, the law changed to define intimate partner violence. And previously, to be a domestic assault, you have to cohabitate, have a child, be married to a person, or divorced from a person."

Edwards said casual partners, no matter how long the dating time period, are now counted in simple domestic assaults.

Shoplifting overtook the city’s leading property crime from thefts from motor vehicles, according to Edwards. The department reported a 21% increase in shoplifting, which he attributed in part to more businesses reporting incidents as police work with retailers to address the problem, especially Virginia ABC.

Despite the progress, Richmond continues to face staffing challenges. The department has just over 600 officers compared to an authorized force of 755.

Mayor Danny Avula credited data-driven policing, community partnerships and technology for helping improve public safety.

Avula also addressed his decision not to renew Richmond’s contract with Flock Safety’s automated license plate reader system when the agreement expires in June 2027.

Richmond to end Flock license plate reader contract in 2027

The mayor said growing community concerns about surveillance, along with neighboring Henrico County’s decision to end its Flock contract, factored into his decision.

Avula acknowledged that license plate readers can help police solve crimes, but said the city needs to balance those benefits with the privacy concerns of resident.

Richmond’s contract will remain in place until it expires. Avula said the additional time will allow city leaders to hold community conversations and evaluate the future of the technology.

“I often talk about how, as a public health physician, every one of these decisions is looking at the risks versus the benefits and figuring out how do we balance those well and ultimately make sure that we're providing a good benefit to our community,” Avula said.

The mayor said the decision applies specifically to license plate readers and not the city’s gunshot detection system. Avula said he has not ruled out selecting another license plate reader provider in the future.

Both Avula and Edwards said the city will continue working to improve public safety while weighing the community’s concerns about surveillance technology.

Chief Edwards voiced his support for the Flock cameras and spoke about how they help a detective do their jobs better.

A presentation slide showed automatic license plate readers (ALPR) were successful in contributing to investigations including "serial stabbings", "stolen vehicle/abduction of children," apprehension of a "double murder domestic suspect", and "two hit and run pedestrian fatalities" all in 2026.

"We use technology, whether it's cameras or ALPR — we're avoiding the average Richmonder who doesn't want to, have to come to the John Marshall Court Building and point out killers. I've done that too as a homicide detective," he said. "I've always felt guilty about that — handing subpoenas to little old ladies so they can point out murders."

Edwards said his biggest challenge and concern with ALPR is abuse by the operator, which has been seen in police departments across the country. He noted some law enforcement have used the system to track ex-wives.

"We have ways to address that at RPD. Should we run into that, there's ways to catch it. And what I promise to the community is, if that happens, I'll be transparent," he said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.