John Marshall graduation halted after fight at VCU Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. — A graduation ceremony for John Marshall High School was stopped Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at the VCU Siegel Center on West Broad Street in Richmond.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett said the disturbance was a fight among multiple people at the ceremony.

A witness told reporter Taylor Locke that it appeared someone from the stands jumped out and attacked a graduate who was on their way to get their diploma.

At least one person left in handcuffs, the witness said.

Police have not yet commented on the nature of the fight or the number of participants.

It is unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Richmond Schools has not yet put out a statement on the situation.

The John Marshall High School graduation was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Armstrong High School's graduation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

In June 2023, two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting outside John Marshall High School's graduation ceremony held that year at the Altria Theater.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or video to share.

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