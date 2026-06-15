Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Actions

Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood near City Stadium, announce arrest in the case

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in Richmond shooting
SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in Richmond shooting
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood not far from City Stadium early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Rosewood Avenue at 5:36 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found Joel Reed, 42, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, police announced Autberto Salcedo, 49, of Richmond, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility this homicide was the result of an argument that escalated into a shooting," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Joel Reed to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA