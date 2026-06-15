Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood near City Stadium, announce arrest in the case

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood not far from City Stadium early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Rosewood Avenue at 5:36 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found Joel Reed, 42, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, police announced Autberto Salcedo, 49, of Richmond, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility this homicide was the result of an argument that escalated into a shooting," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Joel Reed to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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