Man killed in Richmond neighborhood near City Stadium, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Richmond Police were called to the 3300 block of Rosewood Avenue for the report of a person shot just after 5:35 a.m. That is not far from City Stadium.

"Officers located an adult male, down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," Capt. Jason Hudson with Richmond Police said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The medical examiner will determine the victim's exact cause and manner of death, according to officials.

Major Crimes and Forensics units were on the scene investigating.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.