Jim Ukrop, former CEO of Ukrop's Supermarkets and Richmond civic leader, dead at 89

RICHMOND, Va. — James "Jim" Ukrop, the former CEO of Ukrop's Supermarkets whose family-owned grocery stores were a staple of the Richmond community for generations, has died, prompting an outpouring of tributes from city and state leaders. He was 89.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said the city lost an extraordinary figure this weekend.

"This weekend, Richmond lost an incredible leader, laborer, and friend. Jim Ukrop's influence on the greater Richmond community has been profound," Avula said.

In a multi-part statement posted to social media, Avula described Ukrop as a visionary who remained deeply committed to Richmond at a time when many business leaders stepped back from the city.

"At a time when many business leaders found it easier to disengage from the city and its issues, Jim believed deeply in the importance of Richmond, and poured his time, energy, and resources into charting its course for the future," Avula said.

Avula said Ukrop's impact extended far beyond the grocery business.

"Jim poured himself into countless efforts, always helping open doors for others, and has had a tremendous hand in helping create the growing, vibrant Richmond of today," Avula said. "We celebrate a life well lived, and trust that Jim's legacy of engagement, generosity, and compassion will inspire the next generation of community leaders in our city."

VIDEO VAULT: Ukrop's opens new store at Village Shopping Center in November 1994

The mayor also shared a personal memory, recalling more than a decade of working alongside Ukrop on the Communities In Schools Board.

"I got to see firsthand his passion for supporting our school system and investing in our teachers, students, and families," Avula said. "In fact, Jim was one of the very first people to suggest to me that I should consider running for mayor one day — almost 12 years ago. While the idea seemed completely preposterous to me at the time, in this, and so many other things, Jim could often see what others could not. Richmond is a better city for it."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi also mourned Ukrop's passing.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Ukrop. An iconic figure, a true business and civic leader, Jim has long been one of the most compelling visionaries in Richmond and Virginia," Hashmi said. "I extend my deepest condolences to his family, innumerable friends, and all his colleagues."

Ukrop was born into a family of grocers. His father, Joe Ukrop, founded the original Ukrop's Market in 1937 — a 16-by-32-foot store on Hull Street in South Richmond, roughly the size of a two-car garage, opened after Joe convinced his father to mortgage the family farm. Jim joined the family business full-time in 1960 after graduating from William & Mary. That is where the business management major met his future wife, Bobbie Berkeley.

Jim led the company's expansion to five stores in South Richmond and Chesterfield County by the end of the 1960s. Together with his brother Bobby, he grew the chain 29 locations across Central Virginia, building a reputation for top-notch customer service, incredible prepared foods and deep community involvement. He also served as chairman of First Market Bank.

Video Vault 2002: Honoring Joseph Ukrop and Ukrop's grocery super markets

Video Vault 2002: Honoring Joseph Ukrop and Ukrop's grocery super markets

Ukrop's grocery stores were sold in 2010 to the Dutch parent company of Martin's Food Stores. Ukrop then turned his energy toward Richmond's future. He co-founded New Richmond Ventures to back early-stage companies and championed the arts, public education and the revival of downtown Richmond. The Dominion Energy Center and the Quirk Hotel stand as two of the most visible examples of his impact on the city.

William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe remembered Ukrop as a visionary.

"Jim Ukrop was a lifelong innovator: pragmatic, savvy, and farsighted, and joyfully committed to the prosperity of his communities. His alma mater was the grateful beneficiary of his loyal leadership," Rowe said.

Senior Vice President for University Advancement Matthew T. Lambert said Ukrop's legacy will endure across the campus he loved.

"Jim leaves behind a grateful university community that will forever cherish the memory of his leadership, loyalty and love," Lambert said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.