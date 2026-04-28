Richmond man charged with murder in connection to Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Richmond's Northside in August of last year.

James Winston, 39, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Local News Police ID man shot and killed on Richmond's Northside over the weekend WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Investigators were called to the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue the morning of Saturday, August 23 for the report of a person shot.

Gilberto DeJesus III, 33, had been shot and was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Winston is currently in custody in Henrico County on unrelated charges.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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