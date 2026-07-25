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James River Park River Safety Day: Life-saving tips for the James River

Dozens of families gathered at Pony Pasture Park Saturday for James River Park's annual River Safety Day, getting hands-on training and learning life-saving river safety techniques.
James River Park River Safety Day: Life-saving tips for the James River
James River Park River Safety Day: Life-saving tips for the James River
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RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of families lined up at Pony Pasture Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for James River Park's annual River Safety Day — a free, hands-on community event focused on keeping people safe, smart, and confident on the James River.

Attendees of all ages and skill levels had the opportunity to ride the currents, watch live demonstrations, and receive hands-on training from Richmond's fire department on how to navigate white water while avoiding obstacles and hazards beneath the surface.

James River Water Safety Generic

Tyler Twyford, James River Park's interim supervisor of outdoor education, said the event is rooted in a belief that education is the key to river safety.

"It's important to see people where they're at and make sure that we see everybody's inner humanity and take those concerns realistically," Twyford said.

One of the most important lessons was what to do if you unexpectedly find yourself in moving water.

"What you want to do is get on your back with your nose up above water until you feel like you're in a safe position," Twyford said.

Water Safety

Twyford said the maneuver helps keep your body from being beaten up by the river bottom and prevents your feet from becoming entrapped, while buying time for rescue if needed.

He said preparation before entering the water is equally important.

"Some easy information to take into account is to wear shoes when you're out in the river," Twyford said. "If you have a life jacket, you want to make sure it's fitted properly and if you ever fall in moving water you want to float on your back with your feet up in the air."

James River Water Safety Generic

Twyford offered this simple reminder for anyone spending time on the James: "Always have a respect for the river — it can be more powerful than you think."

For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, James River Park's website offers videos and tutorials to help river-goers stay safe on the water.

Watch for A.J. Nwoko's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for A.J.? Email him.

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