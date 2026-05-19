Police investigate death near James River. It's the second in as many days.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a death at the James River.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Dock Street, near Great Shiplock Park, Tuesday morning after a body was spotted in the water, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police have not yet officially commented on the situation.

First responders were able to recover the body, according to witnesses.

Police have not yet identified the deceased nor released any information about the cause or manner of death.

On Monday morning, May 19, police were called to the area of 14th Street near the Canal Walk to investigate reports of "a person down."

There police found a deceased man.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "Major Crimes detectives are investigating but are not looking for any suspects at this time as no foul play by others is suspected."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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