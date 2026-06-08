Police ID man stabbed to death on Richmond's Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning in Richmond's Northside neighborhood.

Investigators were called to the Lincoln Mews Apartments on North Avenue at 6:13 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

The victim, Jamel Wood, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Richmond detectives are asking anyone with information to call Major Crimes Det. Darnell at 804-646-3927, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Jamel Wood to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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