Man stabbed to death in Richmond's Northside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was stabbed to death early Friday morning in the Northside of Richmond, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of North Avenue at 6:13 a.m., police said.

Once on scene, investigators found a man inside a home who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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