RICHMOND, Va. — Small business owners in Richmond’s Jackson Ward are hoping holiday shoppers will look beyond the big-box stores and spend some of their money closer to home this Small Business Saturday.

From consignment clothing and sneakers to toys and local artwork, neighborhood businesses say holiday spending can make an important difference for the stores and the people behind them.

“I know that it is so important for the local economy for the small business owners to have the support,” said Luke Newsome, manager of Women’s World consignment shop. “It means absolutely everything.”

At It’s a Man’s World on Broad Street, manager Theresa Mantiply said customers can find gifts ranging from socks and ties to leather coats.

The store bills itself as Virginia’s only men’s consignment shop.

“It’s a Man’s World, but it’s owned and run by women,” Mantiply said.

Nearby, Kicks Boomin owner Alexander Sam said his sneaker business has had to adjust as the market changed.

“We’re just kind of pivoting and making adjustments where needed,” Sam said.

For Sam, running a brick-and-mortar shop is also about relationships.

“A lot of people will come into the store not even to shop, but to chop it up with me and talk,” he said.

At Little Wish Toys, owner Shan Habbas said her store offers fidget and sensory toys for children and adults of different ages and abilities.

“We just like being a place where people can explore,” Habbas said.

She said seeing customers discover the right toy is one of the joys of owning the store.

“Seeing them leave happy is just something that brings me a lot of joy,” Habbas said.

At Chromophore Artspace, owner Ayah Davis-Karim said shopping locally can also help artists build an audience and make a living.

“Being located in Jackson Ward with its rich history and legacy of being one of the first incorporated Black Wall Streets, that we continue to support particularly Black-owned businesses that are really still fighting for visibility in this day and age,” Davis-Karim said.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 to encourage shoppers to support local businesses during the holiday season.

For the owners in Jackson Ward, however, the impact goes beyond a single shopping day.

“We have customers all over the world, and we’re lucky to have them,” Mantiply said. “But it’s our community and the folks that come back time after time.”

Sam agreed.

“I enjoy running a store because of the people,” he said. “Being present for the community.”