Man arrested nearly a year after deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road last year, the Richmond Police Department announced Tuesday.

Rogelio Garcia, 54, of Richmond, was hit and killed in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road while crossing the street just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025. The driver fled the scene.

Garcia died from his injuries at an area hospital. Police said they determined he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Police announced that Raymond Howard, 61, also of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday, May 13, and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to Garcia's death.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at 804-646-1042 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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