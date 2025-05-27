Watch Now
Richmond man killed in hit-and-run on Hull Street Road, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 27, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing Hull Street Road on Monday night, according to Richmond Police.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road before 9:30 p.m. on Monday where they found Rogelio Garcia, 54, in the road. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, Garcia was crossing Hull Street Road northbound, not in a crosswalk, when the driver of a vehicle heading westbound hit him and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at (804) 646-1042 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

