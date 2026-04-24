2-acres of Richmond green space added to Northside community center renovations

RICHMOND, Va. — Hotchkiss Field Community Center on Richmond’s Northside will host a ribbon cutting after two years of renovations and the addition of a new green space.

In partnership with Capital Trees, the open field behind the community center next to the pickleball and tennis courts was transformed into Hotchkiss Green.

“Turf grass, when it dries out in the summer, behaves a lot like cement, meaning that it gets just as hot and radiates just as much heat out. This was one of the hottest parks in the city of Richmond because of the lack of tree canopy and the hard surfaces reflecting heat there,” said Shelly Barrick Parsons, executive director of Capital Trees.

In 2022, Richmond Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities reached out to Capital Trees after completing the city Master Plan with intentions to improve community centers.

The nonprofit added 54 trees and an abundance of native places that will help cool temperatures and provide better air quality along new paths.

Community engagement helped create the plans to add a permeable, asphalt walking trail along with more than 1,300 pollinator friendly plants plus a natural play area with re-purposed trees.

The center will host a ribbon cutting on Sunday at Noon followed by an Earth Day festival from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard.

This year will mark site manager Anthony Allen’s 40th year working for Richmond Parks and Recreation.

The reopening center, which was built in 1957, is a welcomed site as he said young people need an outlet and a safe space to hang out and stay off the streets.

“For me, it’s giving back because somebody looked out for me when I was 10 or 11 years old. They got me into playing baseball, and I've been doing sports ever since. For me is giving back,” Allen said.

The project inside the 16,000 square foot building consists of work associated with mechanical system upgrades, replacement of the HVAC system, and interior renovations and improvements to the restrooms, kitchen, multipurpose rooms, offices and circulation spaces and the gymnasium.

“Even though the building was closed, we never stopped coming back because we were still doing sports here. We were doing soccer, baseball and we just finished up basketball — even though we didn't do it here, we still had kids out in the community playing basketball,” Allen said.

The reopening means the return of pickleball which Parks services supervisor Jermaine O’Neil said was popular among seniors.

O’Neil grew up on the Northside and recalled hanging out with friends at Hotchkiss, Battery Park and Calhoun centers.

“I see the success stories — to go away to college and come back and give you just start out volunteering,” he said. “It means something to you, and then the opportunity for employment happen and you just continue to grow.”

O’Neil said he learned life skills including sports, art, and financial services.

“I learned how to write my first check and checkbook at a community center. It gives you a quality of life, an opportunity to do something else and improve yourself,” he said.

Registration for The Great Summer Escape camp program begins May 11.

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