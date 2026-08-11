Richmond police ID Forest Hill homicide victim, suspect who died in East End cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the victim in a South Richmond homicide, as well as the suspect who died by suicide in an East End cemetery Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Dunston Avenue, which is near Forest Hill Park, around noon Monday for a death investigation. Officers found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday, she was identified as Tanya Chavis, 58, of Richmond.

Investigators identified Corey Chavis, 48, of Richmond, as the suspect and obtained warrants for possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police tracked Chavis to Oakwood Cemetery in the East End, where he was found in a vehicle with another woman. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said officers cordoned off both sides of the cemetery and deployed two armored rescue vehicles.

Around 4:30 p.m., as the armored vehicles approached, Edwards said Chavis shot himself. The woman in the vehicle fled and was taken into police custody.

Officers used a drone to approach the vehicle before SWAT made entry. Chavis was confirmed dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Edwards said no civilians were in the cemetery at the time, and no officers or bystanders were injured.

Watch: Richmond police chief shares details after homicide suspect dies by suicide in cemetery

Richmond police chief shares details after homicide suspect dies by suicide in cemetery

The woman who fled the vehicle is cooperating with detectives, Edwards said Monday. Police do not anticipate charges against her and believe she and the suspect knew each other.

Police said Tuesday that the motive in the shooting is unknown. Detectives have determined the shooting was domestic, related.

The relationship between Tanya Chavis and Corey Chavis was not disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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