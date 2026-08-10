Richmond homicide suspect dies by suicide in cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. — The suspect in a South Richmond homicide died by suicide in a cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Edwards said officers were called to the 4000 block of Dunston Avenue, which is near Forest Hill Park, around noon Monday after a report of a death at an apartment. Officers found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified a suspect and obtained warrants for possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police tracked the suspect to Oakwood Cemetery in the East End, where he was found in a vehicle with another adult woman. Edwards said officers cordoned off both sides of the cemetery and deployed two armored rescue vehicles.

Around 4:30 p.m., as the armored vehicles approached, Edwards said the suspect shot himself. The woman in the vehicle fled and was taken into police custody.

Officers used a drone to approach the vehicle before SWAT made entry. The suspect was confirmed dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Edwards said no civilians were in the cemetery at the time, and no officers or bystanders were injured.

The woman who fled the vehicle is cooperating with detectives. Edwards said police do not anticipate charges against her and believe she and the suspect knew each other.

Police have not released the suspect's name, saying they need to notify his family first.

"We believe they are related, and we're not prepared to name him at this time," Edwards said. "We will do that at the appropriate time, and once we do that, we may be able to explain the connection between the two."

Edwards said the gun recovered at the scene was stolen.

"It's devastating to not only that family but the entire community," Edwards said. "This young man lost his own life by handling a firearm in an unsafe manner, and it's just a tragedy."

Police are not looking for any additional suspects and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or contact Detective Darnell at 646-3927.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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