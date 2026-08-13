Richmond man shot, killed while mowing grass in East End neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating the shooting death of 50-year-old Henry James, who was killed while mowing grass on 19th Street in the East End.

James' shooting marks the city's 28th homicide investigation of 2026.

Richmond Man killed in East End shooting, Richmond police say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Detectives collected surveillance video from the area around 19th and T Streets following the shooting.

James' fiancée, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was out working and maintaining the grass in the 1300 block of 19th Street, as he did every day.

"I heard the gunshots and I ran to the door. When I got outside, I saw my man laying on the sidewalk," she said.

She said James was someone who took pride in what he maintained and showed up and did the work without complaint.

"I just don't understand why would they do it like that," she said. "It's a huge loss done. That's all I had. I got my kids, but as far as everything else, he was my everything and made sure I have everything."

Anyone with information about is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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