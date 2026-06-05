Richmond City Hall lights up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Hall lit up orange Thursday night ahead of Gun Violence Awareness Day and during Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Gun Violence Awareness Day, which falls on the first Friday of June, aims to honor the memory of victims of gun violence and highlight the efforts of those working to end it.

The lighting also coincides with Operation Safe Summer, Richmond Police Department's initiative targeting crime hot spots during a period when crime rates typically increase.

Watch: Community programs, police team up for safer summer for Richmond youth

Community programs, police team up for safer summer for Richmond youth

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