Groundbreaking held for $80M Dōma apartment complex at Richmond's Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond broke ground Wednesday on Dōma, an $80 million, 276-unit apartment complex that will become the latest addition to the city's Diamond District development.

The building will include 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a rooftop pool, a gym, and a 453-space parking garage. It will be located between CarMax Park and Hermitage Road, with an address that will eventually become 2707 Diamond View Drive. The project is expected to be completed and begin renting in early 2028.

WATCH: Richmond Mayor Danny Avula: Diamond District is moving in the right direction

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula: Diamond District is moving in the right direction

Mayor Danny Avula said the groundbreaking is a sign of continued momentum for the broader Diamond District project.

"I think it's a show of continued progress moving in the right direction. Obviously it was super exciting last year to open up the ballpark, again exciting to open up the infrastructure, to announce the Sports Backers deal was done," Avula said. "These are long and complicated things with lots of transactions and lots of pieces. What we want to let Richmond know is that things are continuing to move forward."

WATCH: What comes after Dōma: Mayor Avula lays out the next phases of Diamond District

What comes after Dōma: Mayor Avula lays out the next phases of Diamond District

Avula confirmed the project remains on schedule despite past legal challenges surrounding the development.

"Now that we've been able to make the transaction with VCU, we're getting underway with the infrastructure work" Avula said. "We are on track for a 2028 completion of this project, and then all of the surrounding things will happen in succession, whether that's the public park, the work with the hotel that abuts the stadium."

The mayor noted that Dōma is just the beginning of a much larger effort.

"This is just phase one. Remember there's 60-plus acres of the Diamond District that will be developed in successive stages," Avula said.