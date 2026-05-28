Man charged in fight that disrupted high school graduation at VCU Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Police have charged a 20-year-old Richmond man in connection with a fight that disrupted a high school graduation ceremony at the Siegel Center.

Evan J. Williams Jr. is charged with disorderly conduct and damage to private property. However, officials said that "detectives are exploring additional charges" against him.

Others could also face charges as investigators are reviewing security camera footage from inside and outside the venue, police said.

The fight broke out on Wednesday morning during a graduation ceremony for John Marshall High School. A family told us it started when someone from the stands jumped out and began attacking a student walking to receive their diploma. Police detained one person at the scene and later detained three others.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Richmond School Leaders, Police Address Graduation Fight

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the disturbance began when "a member of the audience" attacked a graduate walking to receive their diploma.

More than 50 officers from VCU Police and Richmond Police responded, separating those involved and allowing the ceremony to continue. No injuries were reported.

Magnetometers were used at the entrance, clear bag policies were enforced, and no weapons were found inside the building.

Major Nicole Dailey of VCU Police said there were also several subsequent altercations outside the Siegel Center, which were quickly dispersed.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said 39 Richmond Police Department members were involved and vowed increased, visible staffing for upcoming ceremonies.

"We're going to have a zero tolerance," Edwards said. "Don't bring your guns to these events, don't take them in your cars, and if you do, we'll be there to address it."

Kamras echoed that message.

"Whatever acrimony, whatever concerns you have with anybody in the community — leave that at home or don't come to graduation," Kamras said.

Watch: Police address fight at John Marshall graduation ceremony

Richmond and VCU Police address John Marshall graduation fight

Kamras praised Richmond Schools security staff, VCU Police and Richmond Police for their quick response, noting that "all the safety protocols… went as expected."

Despite the disruption, Kamras noted Principal Monica Glass Murray sang to her class, which earned a second consecutive 100% graduation rate. Students were released in small groups afterward as a safety precaution.

School Board Chair Shavonda Fernandez reminded the public that the day also honored the memory of Zion Terry, a John Marshall student who died earlier in the year.

"Today, or any day of graduation, is not the day to come in with any other spirit besides joy and excitement," Fernandez said. "I want us to not define RPS or John Marshall by this incident, but be reminded that this is a day of celebration."

Two more ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday, with three more on Friday, all with enhanced security protocols.

Anyone with information or video from inside or outside Siegel Center is asked to call Det. Sgt. David Kelly at kellyd2@vcu.edu or 804-828-1196, or submit it to VCU LiveSafe at police.vcu.edu or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or video to share.